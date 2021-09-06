S.Korean President's approval rating rises

Seoul, Sep 6 South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating added 0.4 percentage points to 41.7 per cent last week, a weekly poll revealed on Monday.

The negative assessment on Moon's conduct of state affairs slipped 0.2 percentage points to 54.5 per cent, according to the Realmeter survey.

Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party gained 0.8 percentage points to 32.7 per cent last week.

The main conservative opposition People Power Party garnered a 35.3 per cent approval score last week, down 1.6 percentage points from the previous week.

The minor centre-left Open Democratic Party won 7.2 per cent of support rating, followed by the minor centre-right People's Party with 6.4 per cent and the minor progressive Justice Party with 3.7 per cent.

The result was based on a survey of 2,524 voters conducted from August 30 to September 3.

It had plus and minus 2.0 percentage points in margin of error with a 95 per cent confidence level.

