S.Korean Prez records highest approval in 2nd quarter than predecessors

Seoul, Oct 1 South Korean President Moon Jae-in recorded the highest job approval rating than compared to his predecessors in the second quarter of the fifth year of respective presidencies, a poll revealed on Friday.

In the three-day survey by Gallup Korea of 1,002 voters nationwide through Thursday, 38 percent gave a positive assessment of Moon's leadership, up 2 percentage points from a week earlier, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The proportion of those who disapprove dropped 3 percentage points to 54 percent, Gallup said.

With an upcoming presidential election scheduled for March 2022, Moon's five year term, which began in May 2017, is scheduled to end next year.

According to Gallup, Moon's latest approval rating was the biggest compared to his predecessors during the same time window of respective presidencies since the country introduced a direct presidential election system through a Constitutional amendment in 1987.

Former Presidents Kim Dae-jung and Lee Myung-bak's ratings were recorded at 26 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, followed by Roh Moo-hyun, Roh Tae-woo and Kim Young-sam, with 24 per cent, 12 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively.

The number for former President Park Geun-hye was not compared, as her presidency was then embroiled in a corruption scandal that led to her impeachment.

In terms of parties, public support for the ruling Democratic Party inched up 1 percentage point to 33 per cent, and that of the main opposition People Power Party slid 3 percentage points to 31 per cent.

The Gallup survey's margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 per cent.

