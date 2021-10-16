Sonia counters G-23, says 'I'm full-time President'

New Delhi, Oct 16 Responding to queries by Congress dissenters over who takes decisions in the party, Sonia Gandhi said on Saturday that she was the "full-time and hands on Congress President".

"I am, if you will allow me to say so, a full-time and hands on Congress President," she said while addressing the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

The Congress President was responding to questions raised by a group of leaders led by Kapil Sibal over the party's decision making process and apprehending that former President Rahul Gandhi is taking all the decisions.

"You are aware that I have been taking them up with the Prime Minister as have Dr. Manmohan Singh and Rahul ji. I have been interacting with like-minded political parties regularly. We have issued joint statements on national issues and coordinated our strategy in Parliament as well," Sonia Gandhi said in her remarks on Saturday.

In her opening address, she slammed the Congress leaders for speaking to the media

"I have always appreciated frankness. There is no need to speak to me through the media. So let us all have a free and honest discussion. But what should get communicated outside the four walls of this room is the collective decision of the CWC."

