Sonia Gandhi to decide next CM of Punjab: Pawan Goel

Working president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Pawan Goel said that Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi would take the decision on the next Chief Minister of state on Sunday.

However, he refused to comment on the prospective candidate for the post of Punjab CM.

Speaking to media persons, Goel said: "A meeting of MLAs was held with Harish Rawat and Ajay Maken yesterday. The MLAs have sent their opinions to Sonia Gandhi."

"A resolution was passed that Congress chief's decision will be final on this matter. Today you will get to know her decision," the Congress leader said.

CLP, earlier on Saturday, unanimously passed a resolution to give Congress chief Sonia Gandhi power to nominate the new Chief Minister of Punjab after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down.

The second resolution passed by the CLP praised Amarinder Singh.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from his post on Saturday ahead of the meeting of party legislators in the faction-ridden state unit as the party high command decided to effect a change of guard in the border state ahead of assembly polls early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

