Sonia gives clear message to dissenters by skipping speech in Jaipur

New Delhi, Dec 13 Congress president Sonia Gandhi skipped her speech and paved way for Rahul Gandhi who addressed the gathering at a Jaipur rally on Sunday. Sources say that she has given a subtle message to the dissenters that Congress will move forward under Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

This is the second time after October 16 that the Congress interim president tried to give message to the dissenting group. In the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision making body of the party, called in October, she had said that no one should talk to the media.

However, the Congress maintained that she was not supposed to travel to Jaipur due to her health reasons but decided to come for the rally, but did not address. Rahul Gandhi addressed the huge gathering and attacked the BJP on Hindutva and inflation.

But sources say that the skip was deliberate and it was a clear message to the dissenters that they should fall in line and Rahul Gandhi is the acceptable leader of the party. Rahul Gandhi will also address a rally on December 16 in Dehradun to honour army veterans.

Sonia Gandhi, responding to queries by Congress dissenters over who takes decisions in the party, said on October 16 that she is the "full-time and hands-on Congress President". "I am, if you will allow me to say so, a full-time and hands-on Congress President," she said while addressing the CWC meeting.

The Congress has already announced its schedule for internal party elections and the membership drive is on and the party will elect a new President in 2022.

Majority of the Congress leaders in the party have maintained that Rahul Gandhi should become President and the idea in CWC meet was mooted by A.K. Antony followed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders. However, the new President will have the tough task to revive the grand old party and take it to the winning podium in crucial assembly elections of Gujarat in 2022 followed by Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgrah in 2023 and the general elections in 2024.

