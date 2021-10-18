SP, Cong stage protests outside UP Assembly

Lucknow, Oct 18 The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress legislators on Monday staged separate demonstrations outside the Vidhan Sabha.

The SP protested against inflation and rising fuel prices. And, the Congress MLAs staged their protest to demand the dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Misra Teni in the Lakhimpur Puri incident in which four farmers were mowed down by an SUV owned by the minister on October 3.

Both the parties staged demonstrations just before the one-day special Vidhan Sabha session began on Monday to mark 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav'.

The SP MLAs carried cut-outs of LPG cylinders and black balloons, while the Congress MLAs sat with placards seeking dismissal of the minister.

Both the groups shouted slogans against the government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor