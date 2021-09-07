SP MLA seeks prayer room for 'namaz' in UP Assembly complex

Lucknow, Sep 7 Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki has now demanded a 'namaz' room in the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhawan, after the Jharkhand government allocated a room for offering prayers.

Solanki wrote a letter on Monday in this regard to Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit to allot a prayer room.

He said that during the Assembly sessions, Muslim legislators have to leave the Vidhan Bhawan to offer prayers.

He said that if a room is allotted for prayers, Muslim legislator can attend the session and offer prayers too.

