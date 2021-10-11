Special UP Assembly session on 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'
By IANS | Published: October 11, 2021 08:45 AM2021-10-11T08:45:07+5:302021-10-11T09:05:13+5:30
Lucknow, Oct 11 The Uttar Pradesh government will convene a special one-day session of the Legislative Assembly on October 18.
The joint session of the members of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council is a part of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations. The special session will run for only one day.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had passed a resolution in the cabinet. Following this, Governor Anandiben Patel gave her consent.
A notification will soon be issued to convene the session.
According to sources, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the special session virtually.
