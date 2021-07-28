Spirituality, heritage, traditional cuisine mark German envoy's Amritsar visit

BY VISHAL GULATI

Chandigarh, July 28 Spirituality, heritage and some traditional cuisine, all the ingredients nicely and properly blended to offer recipe for a perfect memorable trip of the German ambassador to Amritsar city in Punjab.

German Ambassador to India, Walter J. Lindner, on Wednesday told that he was spiritually rejuvenated after paying obeisance at Harmandir Sahib, the Sikhs' holiest and largest shrine in the world, popularly known as the Golden Temple.

Also he experienced the Punjabi culture, heritage, colours and flavours by exploring the city's old winding lanes housing grand heritage and enjoyed the butter-rich 'lassi'.

"Definitely yes, I feel spiritually up after the visit to the Golden Temple," the 65-year-old envoy, whose fascination once brought him to India as a backpacker in the 1970s, told during a telephonic interaction.

He said he read a lot about the Golden Temple before finalizing his maiden visit to Punjab.

Explaining his visit to the Sikh shrine, he said: "Once you enter the temple you feel a certain spirit the spirit of solidarity and peace. You can see

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor