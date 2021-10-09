Srinagar DC sanctions Rs 62.58L for victims of militancy

Srinagar, Oct 9 The Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, on Saturday chaired a meeting of the District Level Screening-cum-Coordination Committee (DLSCC) to decide the cases of militancy-affected people.

During the meeting, 15 victims of militancy-related incidents came up for discussion and after the deliberations, the DC sanctioned an amount of Rs 62,58,735 in favour of the next of kin of the victims under death/missing/injured/damaged and SRO-43 cases in Srinagar district.

Out of the 15 cases taken up for discussion, the meeting cleared 12, including eight cases of death, two cases of damage and one case each under injury and SRO-43 categories.

Asad said that the Srinagar district administration will ensure that there is nil pendency of such cases requiring immediate relief to the people. He also directed the concerned officials to ensure speedy disposal of all such cases.

