Stalin condoles death of MLA Prakash's son in road accident

Chennai, Aug 31 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday condoled the death of Karuna Sagar (28), son of DMK MLA from Hosur Constituency Y. Prakash, in a road accident near Bengaluru.

In a statement issued here Stalin said he was shocked and pained to hear the death of Karuna Sagar, the son of Hosur MLA Prakash.

Stalin said he does not know how to console Prakash who has lost his loving son.

The DMK President Stalin said he conveys his condolences to Prakash's family, relatives and friends.

A total of seven persons were killed in the accident as the speeding luxury Audi Q3 car rammed into a pole on the footpath and dashed against the wall of a nearby building in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor