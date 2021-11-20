Stalin launches Tamil Nadu State Child Policy

Chennai, Nov 20 In order to ensure a safe environment for children and provision of nutrition, education, healthcare for them, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday launched the Tamil Nadu State Child Policy.

According to the government, the policy has been formulated taking holistically the needs of the children like their growth targets in their various stages, nutrition, education, healthcare, safety and non-discriminaton based on their sex.

The government said Rs 207.59 crore has been paid as solatium to 6,493 children who had lost both or one of their parents to Covid-19.

Stalin also launched the Forensic DNA Profile Search Tool that would enable restoring the lost children to their parents, identification of inter-state criminals, identification of bodies and others.

