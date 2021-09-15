Stalin offers homage to Annadurai on his birth anniversary

Chennai, Sep 15 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin including his cabinet as well as DMK legislators on Wednesday paid floral tribute to former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai on his 112th birth anniversary.

Stalin led a silent march from Chepauk Wallajah Road to Anna Square at Marina beach. Senior DMK leaders and Ministers, S. Duraimurugan, P.K. Sekar Babu, former Union minister T.R. Baalu, A. Raja, among others were present along with Chief Minister Stalin.

DMK legislators, functionaries and large number of cadres were present during the silent march led by Stalin to the Anna Square.

C.N. Annadurai, the founding leader of the DMK was the first Chief Minister after it was renamed as Tamil Nadu from erstwhile Madras. He was a close associate of Periyar Ramasamy and was an excellent orator in Tamil language. He scripted several plays and movies and made Tamil movies a popular medium to communicate political messages towards the people and was highly successful in doing this.

