Stalin opposes PSU privatisation, to write to Modi

Chennai, Sep 2 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday said he would be writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the Central government's plans to privatise public sector companies.

Speaking in the Assembly, Stalin contended that selling or leasing of public sector undertakings functioning for the welfare of people is not good for the country, and he will write to Modi urging him against such a course.

