Stalin pays last respects to CDS Bipin Rawat, others killed in chopper crash

Chennai, Dec 9 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Thursday paid his last respects to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other armed forces personnel killed in the helicopter crash at Coonoor.

Stalin paid his last respects at the Madras Regiment Parade ground at Coonoor. The Tamil Nadu Chief minister did the customary salute to the bodies accompanied by the military band.

The bodies of General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and other 11 armed forces personnel were brought to the Madras Regiment Parade ground in army vehicles from the Wellington Armed forces hospital on Thursday morning.

All the bodies will be brought to Sullur Airforce station and will be flown to their respective native places. The bodies of General Rawat and his wife will be brought to New Delhi and taken to his residence at Kamaraj Marg.

Meanwhile, the situation of Group captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the chopper crash, continues to be extremely critical. The Shaurya Chakra awardee has suffered 80 percent burn injuries and is battling for life. A special team of senior doctors are attending to him at the Wellington armed forces hospital.

