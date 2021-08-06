Stalin pays tribute to late AIADMK leader Madhusudhanan

Chennai, Aug 6 Even as the political tension between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) continues following raids at the residence of former Transport Minister and AIADMK leader, MR Vijayabaskar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin on Friday paid his last respects to the departed AIADMK leader and former Minister, Madhusudhanan at his Thondiarpet residence.

In Tamil Nadu, hostilities are so high between the two Dravidian parties that it is uncommon for leaders from both the parties paying last respects to the departed leaders from the other party.

Stalin sat between the AIADMK leaders and former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers, Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam to pay his tribute to the deceased AIADMK leader.

Madhusudhanan, who was the Presidium AIADMK Chairman since 2007, died at a private hospital in Chennai on Thursday. He was undergoing treatment for sepsis and multi-organ dysfunction.

Stalin was accompanied by his cabinet colleagues and DMK leaders P.K. Sekar Babu and Ma Subramanian. The CM consoled the bereaved family members of the departed leader.

Stalin said Madhusudhanan was a close associate of both MG Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa and was the voice of the poor within the AIADMK. He was given major responsibilities by the AIADMK leadership which was a clear indicator of the trust the party leaders had bestowed upon him.

