Stalin, Ramadoss condole Andhra CM Rosaiah's death

Chennai, Dec 4 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday condoled the death of former Governor K. Rosaiah.

In a statement issued here, Stalin expressing his grief said Rosaiah was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and was also the Governor of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Rosaiah was also a member of the Lok Sabha apart from being a member of Andhra Pradesh Assembly and the Legislative Council.

Stalin conveyed his condolences to the family members of Rosaiah.

PMK Founder S. Ramadoss also condoled Rosaiah's death.

Rosaiah passed away on Saturday following a drop in pulse rate. He was rushed to a hospital by family members, but did not respond to treatment, and was declared dead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor