Stalin seeks KCR's support for demand to abolish NEET

Hyderabad, Oct 13 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has sought the support of his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao for the demand to abolish NEET, the national exam for admission to medical courses.

Stalin is reaching out to non-BJP chief ministers over the demand from the Centre to abolish National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET).

Two MPs of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday called on Telangana minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao and handed over to him the letter written by Stalin to Chandrasekhar Rao.

MPs T.K.S. Elangovan and Kalanidhi Veeraswamy met Rama Rao, who is also the son of the chief minister and urged him to back DMK's stand over the issue.

The MP said keeping in view the future of students, they were demanding abolition of NEET. He claimed that TRS leader responded positively to their request for support over the issue

Elangovan said NEET exam was affecting the students of the states. "We built infrastructure for medical colleges and pay salaries to professors but NEET deprives our students from getting admissions in the same colleges," he said

Stating that is against federal setup, the MP demanded that education should be brought back to state list instead of concurrent list. "We are talking to chief ministers of all opposition parties in the country in this regard. The attempts by Centre to take away rights of the states need to be stopped and we have to raise our voice strongly," he said.

TRS MP Ranjith Reddy said the DMK MPs discussed the issue in detail with Rama Rao.

Stalin demanded NEET abolition after three NEET aspirants from Tamil Nadu died by suicide last month. He is reaching out to non-BJP chief ministers to mobilize support for the demand.

