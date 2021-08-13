Stalin to inaugurate 2 parks for differently-abled in Chennai

Chennai, Aug 13 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate two special parks for the differently-abled people in the capital city. Greater Chennai Corporation officials, however, said that the date of inauguration is yet to be finalised.

The work at the two parks, located at Kotturpuram and Nolambur, is complete, said the corporation.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has already commissioned a similar park at Santhome in December 2018 which had won the state award from the Tamil Nadu government.

It has been a big hit with the differently-abled children and older people for the park's exclusive play features.

The two new parks for the differently-abled will comprise play equipment such as merry- go- round- on- wheelchair, sensory areas for the blind and deaf such as stepping stones, touch and feel graffiti, game area, tactile markings and wind chimes.

The parks also will have herb gardens, outdoor gym, table games, multiplay area, and a shuttle badminton court. The Santhome park which was the first such park in the state has a basketball court for the differently-abled people.

Kavitha Selvaraj, architect of City works, the company that designed the park said that the parks are so designed that there is at least one feature for all kinds of disabilities and that the idea was to cater to all types of senses and make the parks inclusive.

The Greater Chennai Corporation is planning to include one play equipment in every park to make all the parks in Chennai accessible to the differently-abled.

