Stalin to personally monitor all welfare projects

Chennai, Sep 16 ( Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M .K. Stalin on Thursday said that he would personally monitor the implementation of all the welfare schemes announced by the state government.

In his remarks while chairing a high-level meeting of Secretaries of various departments here, he also called upon the officials to be personally involved in the various welfare schemes announced by the state government as a slew of announcements have been made during the Governor's address and the budget.

Ministers and Secretaries concerned would be monitored by him, he said, adding that he wanted the officers to expedite the welfare schemes with priority.

A "dashboard" would be created which would help the Chief Minister to monitor the developments on a screen, Stalin said, adding that he would keep an eye on developments from his office through this screen and review the progress twice a week.

Noting that efficient and better coordination between various departments would help the projects announced by the government getting completed in time, he directed the officials not to delay implementation of any projects.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor