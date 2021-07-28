Statehood to J&K to be granted at appropriate time: Centre

New Delhi, July 28 Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be granted at an appropriate time after normalcy is restored there, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha, in a written reply, that in view of the constitutional changes and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of the Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh, temporary restrictions on various communication channels like internet and mobile services were resorted in national interest and also in the interest of security.

The matter was reviewed from time to time and restrictions imposed were gradually eased out in a phased manner and 4G internet data services were restored in the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, with effect from February 5.

