Stone pelting on police convoy during Bihar panchayat polls

Patna, Oct 8 The Bihar Police arrested six persons for pelting stones at the convoy of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Friday afternoon.

Darbhanga SSP, Babu Ram accompanied by other police officials was patrolling in the district to ensure panchayat elections went off peacefully.

When Babu Ram and his team reached the Sadar area of the district, some miscreants who were alleged to be supporters of the 'mukhiya' candidate, pelted stones at the police convoy.

"Due to sudden stone pelting, a window pane of one of the cars broke. The police personnel immediately retaliated and managed to arrest six persons after a brief chase," said the SSP.

In another incident, villagers of Hussainpur panchayat under Bhore police station forced the Block Development Officer (BDO) and police officials to leave the polling booth as the latter allegedly used abusive language against the voters in the polling booth.

The incident happened in polling booth numbers 111 and 112. The villagers claimed that voting was underway at the polling booth peacefully when the BDO of Baikunthpur and police officials reached the booth. They hurled abuses at the voters standing in the queue. Many women voters were also present there.

"The voters were angry over the behaviour of police officials. We protested against them and asked them to avoid using abusive words. As they did not stop, the villagers assembled at the polling booth for voting forced them to go outside the campus. The angry villagers chased them with sticks," a villager Rameshwar Jha told the media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor