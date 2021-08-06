'Stop Spitting' campaign flagged off in B'luru

Bengaluru, Aug 6 Citizens should stop spitting in public places, as it leads to the spread of diseases like coronavirus and tuberculosis, among others, Karnataka Special Commissioner (Health), D. Randeep, said on Friday.

Speaking after flagging off a public awarness campaign 'Stop Spitting' launched by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Randeep said the campaign has been organised in association with the Rotary Club, Namma Bengaluru Foundation, Beautiful Bengaluru and 20 other bodies.

Officials and marshals from the BBMP will also take part in the campaign, he informed.

Spitting at pedestrian tracks, bus stands, traffic signals and other such places ruin the city's beauty and cleanliness, the Special Commissioner said.

He further said that it is the responsibility of every citizen to keep the city clean. If someone is spitting at a public place, he/she might be potentially spreading disease. So it is important raise awareness among the people on this issue.

Randeep also said that those who spit at public places could be penalised according to the BBMP's solid waste management bylaws.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor