Substantial discussions held with Syrian officials on challenges: UN envoy

Geneva, Sep 12 Visiting UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said he held "substantial discussions" with officials regarding the challenges facing the country.

Speaking to reporters following his meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, Pedersen said on Saturday his discussion with the Syrian side touched upon the economic challenges and the situation on the ground in the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

He exchanged views with the Syrian side on issues related to the UN Security Council Resolution 2254 regarding finding a political end to the Syrian crisis, as well as the work of the Syrian constitutional committee, which is tasked with reviewing the Syrian constitution.

"We discussed in depth the economic and humanitarian challenges here in Syria, the challenges of the livelihood and what we all can do to improve that situation. Then, of course, we held a discussion on my proposal for a step-by-step approach and hope we move forward on that," he said.

Meanwhile, Pedersen said that he will continue his meetings in Syria, noting that from what he had heard from the government and the opposition, a solution could be found.

Also, he said he will be hearing from the government and the opposition and will later see the possibility of holding a sixth round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva.

