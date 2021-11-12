Sudanese Army Chief issues decree forming transitional Sovereign Council

Khartoum, Nov 12 General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan has issued a constitutional decree forming a transitional Sovereign Council, headed by himself, Sudan TV reported.

The decree stipulated naming Al-Burhan as Chairman of the Sovereign Council, and General Mohamed Hamdan Daqlu as Deputy Chairman.

The decree further named 11 members of the Sovereign Council, including General Sham-Eddin Kabashir, Gen. Yair Al-Atta, Gen. Ibrahim Jaber, Malik Agar, Al-Tahir Hajar, Al-Hadi Idris, Raja Nicola, Yousif Jad Kareem, Abul-Gasim Mohamed Ahmed, Abdul-Baqui Abdul-Ghader and Salma Abdul-Jabbar Musa, the report said.

The decree delayed the appointment of eastern Sudan representative in the Sovereign Council until relating consultations are completed, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the meantime, the Sudanese Professionals Association, one of the popular entities leading the protests in the street, declared rejection to the appointment of the sovereign council.

"This is an unconstitutional measure. The Army Commander has no right to take this measure and we will resist it through our peaceful means," the Association said in a statement.

Sudan has been suffering from a political crisis after Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on October 25 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and government.

