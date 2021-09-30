Sukhbir Badal says Punjab Congress fights for power, throne

Amid the Punjab politics crisis, Shiromani Akali Dal President (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal took a jibe at the Punjab Congress saying it fights for power and throne in the state.

Speaking to media in Chandigarh today, Badal said, "Punjab Congress is not working for the people of its state, rather they fight for power and throne in the state. Even, Navjot Singh Sidhu himself wants to become the chief minister of Punjab."

He further slammed the new cabinet of Punjab under the leadership of newly-appointed chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. "All the new cabinet ministers of Punjab are corrupt. Even, the chief minister himself was involved in these cases," he added.

Talking about newly-appointed cabinet minister Rana Gurjeet Singh, he said, "Rana Gurjeet Singh was involved in the sand mafia case due to which he resigned earlier on the corruption charges. But again, he has been allotted the departments of Technical Education & Industrial Training, Employment Generation & Training, Horticulture and Soil & Water Conservation in the state."

Badal also asked if Congress will project Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister face in the upcoming state assembly elections.

"There is a battle for the chief minister position among the senior leaders of Punjab Congress. Will the party make Channi the CM face in the elections?"

Channi took oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab on September 20, days after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post of Punjab Chief Minister following months of infighting between him and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Following this, a total of 15 Congress MLAs took oath as ministers in Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led the new State Cabinet on Sunday.

Punjab Assembly elections are scheduled to take place next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor