Sukhbir interacts with elderly protester to support farmers cause

Chandigarh, July 24 Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Saturday visited octogenarian Labh Singh at Matka Chowk here to express solidarity with the protester who has been sitting alone in support of the farmers' protest for the past five months.

Asserting that visiting him was like paying homage to the spirit of the agitation against the three contentious farm laws enacted by the central government, Badal said, "We must all learn from him. He is a true inspiration of selfless service. I wish him good health and pray for the success of the andolan (agitation)."

The SAD President said he had come to know about the unique protest of Labh Singh when he saw a video in this regard during the ongoing Parliament session. "I felt honour bound to come here and seek his blessings as well as express my solidarity with him."

During his interaction with the protester, Badal said the sit-in of the elderly had inspired thousands to join the Kisan Andolan and he had become a symbol of the peaceful struggle for repeal of the three agricultural laws.

Badal sat down with the protester for some time and also discussed the latter's problems with him. He said he was being targeted for evicting him from the spot by the Chandigarh administration but that he was steadfast in his resolve to continue his sit-in to inspire the future generations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor