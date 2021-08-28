Suspense over Chhattisgarh still looms due to lack of clarity

New Delhi, Aug 28 As Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and the MLAs returned to Raipur so has T.S. Singhdeo but suspense still looms on the issue of rotational chief minister as there is no clarity from the top leadership of the Congress party, while the only official communication after Friday meet was from the chief minister himself.

But sources say that the issue is not yet over and the top leadership is likely to talk to Singhdeo before arriving at any decision but for the time being Baghel has got a reprieve from Delhi, but is it permanent or temprory, there is no clarity on that and no official statement has been issued.

Singhdeo who is pushing on the formula of rotational chief minister is maintaining a line that everything is in the purview of the party leadership and whatever decision will be taken by them will be accepted.

But the supporters of the two leaders are confused as there is no clear signal from Delhi.

The meeting between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel lasted three hours on Friday but saw no decision being taken on a leadership change, party sources said. After the meeting, Baghel said that he has invited Rahul Gandhi to visit the state.

"I have apprised him of everything and discussed political as well as administrative issues... have requested Rahul Gandhi to visit Chhattisgarh," he said.

The Congress high command had summoned Baghel to Delhi on Friday to take a final call whether the powerful OBC leader should be allowed to continue as the Chief Minister or be replaced by T.S. Singhdeo, the scion of the Surguja royal family.

The Baghel camp claimed the support of 56 MLAs.

The Congress has 70 MLAs in the 90-member House in the mineral-rich state, but still everything is not well within the grand old party as Singhdeo is pushing hard in his bid to replace Baghel, saying he was promised in late 2018 that he would succeed Baghel after the latter completes two-and-a-half-years of his term.

