Suspension of MPs in Parliament done with political objectives: Congress leader

Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil on Tuesday slammed the Centre and said that the 12 members of Parliament, who were suspended recently, got engulfed in the Centre's political objectives.

"This BJP government is scared that if the House of Parliament functions properly, they will get caught. So they decided to suspend the MPs. As per the laws, members get named for their unruly behaviour. If that member continues to do so, a resolution gets passed to suspend him/her and that too during the business of the house. But yesterday, some of the members were not even present in the house," Gohil said.

Gohil said, "Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa ji was being named but he did not get suspended. But if Bajwa ji gets suspended for farmers, then they have to give a reply to poll bound Punjab. So, suspensions of MPs were done with a political motive."

Questioning the Centre's recent Constitution Day celebrations, Gohil slammed Centre by saying "to go and check the rules of Constitution. To make any law, a bill gets tabled in the Parliament, a proper debate takes place and then voting is done. 17 bills were repealed since independence for which business advisory committee used to give time and then a debate took place.If any bill has to be passed in Parliament, full discussion takes place in Parliament," he said.

Further slamming the Centre and lauding the efforts of the farmers, the Congress leader Gohil said, "Centre used to think that it can suppress the farmers and it will be able to give benefit to the capitalist friends. They have lost. All opposition parties demanded a debate yesterday but the Government did not let that happen in Parliament. They did the same today," he said.

On Monday, 12 members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

The suspended members comprise six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM: Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and, Binoy Viswam of CPI.

( With inputs from ANI )

