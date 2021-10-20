Suvendu Adhikari challenges Babul Supriyo to reveal his "deal" with Mamata, Abhishek Banerjee

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday slammed former Union Minister Babul Supriyo querying his "deal" with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

"I do not think it is important to comment on what he said. But he should let the public know about his deal with 'Bua and Bhatija' (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee), then only I will be answering his questions," the BJP leader said.

This comes after Supriyo, who formally resigned as Member of Parliament (MP) yesterday, asked Suvendu Adhikari's father and brother to resign from their respective Lok Sabha seats.

Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Tuesday formally submitted his resignation as a BJP MP from the House, a month after he quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Commenting on BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Supriyo had said, "Suvendu Adhikari was an integral part of TMC a few months back. Outside politics he has been a friend; he obviously has to say very harsh things about me politically. But he should advise his father and brother to resign from MP seats as they're no more a part of TMC."

Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP in December 2020, prior to Assembly elections in the state. His father, Sisir Adhikari, joined the BJP in March this year.

Meanwhile, Supriyo had resigned in August as minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, following the Union Cabinet reshuffle. In a Facebook post, he said that there was a difference of opinion between him and the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and that the difference of opinion among senior leaders was "harming the party".

Later on September 18, the former BJP leader, who had announced that he was leaving politics and would also resign as an MP, joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) claiming that he was coming back for a great opportunity to serve Bengal.

( With inputs from ANI )

