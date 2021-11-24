Sweden elects 1st female PM

Stockholm, Nov 24 The Swedish Parliament on Wednesday elected Magdalena Andersson as the country's first-ever female Prime Minister.

Andersson is scheduled to take office after a meeting with King Carl XVI Gustaf on Friday, giving her less than 10 months to prepare for the country's 2022 general elections, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sweden is the only Nordic country never to have elected a woman as national leader before.

