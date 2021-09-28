Syria backs upholding int'l law, urges US to end 'economic terrorism'

Damascus, Sep 28 Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has urged the US and its western allies to end "economic terrorism", adding that his country supports upholding international law.

"My country also demands to put an end to the 'economic terrorism' imposed by the US and its western allies against Iran, Venezuela, Belarus, Nicaragua, and North Korea and my country Syria in accordance with international law and UN resolutions," Xinhua news agency quoted Mekdad as saying on Monday at the General Debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

Syria also supports Russia and China's efforts to uphold international law, maintain security and stability, and promote development worldwide, in the face of the hegemonic policies and interference attempts of some countries, he said.

"Syria expresses its full support of, and solidarity with, the Islamic Republic of Iran in the face of the illegal and irresponsible US measures against it, especially following the US withdrawal from the nuclear agreement.

"In this regard, Syria condemns the economic embargo imposed on Cuba for decades now, and the American militarization of the situation in the Korean Peninsula," the Minister added.

Mekdad stressed that "if Covid-19 would claim one life in the absence of so-called sanctions, it would claim so many more when they are in place".

"As the special rapporteur on the negative impact of the unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights said, 'sanctions are bringing suffering and death in countries like Cuba, Iran, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen'.

"And as noted by a group of independent UN human rights experts, 'Sanctions that were imposed in the name of delivering human rights are in fact killing people and depriving them of fundamental rights, including the rights to health, to food and to life itself'," Mekdad noted.

