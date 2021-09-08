Taliban emerging as "a reality", should follow "real Sharia law" which includes rights for women, says Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that Taliban is "emerging as a reality" and the group should follow "real Sharia law" in Afghanistan if they want to govern.

Addressing reporters in Kulgam district, Mufti said, "Taliban is emerging as a reality. They had an image of anti-human rights during their first rule. They have come again and if they really want to govern Afghanistan, then they should the real Sharia law. They can set an example for the world if they follow the real Sharia law which includes women rights, children and others and not their interpretation of Sharia."

"If they will follow what is actually written in Afghanistan, only then other countries will share a business relation with them. But if they will again follow their way to the 1990s, then it will trouble for the people of Afghanistan," she added.

Notably, Mufti's remarks came hours after National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah said that he hoped the Taliban would deliver "good governance" in accordance with "Islamic principles".

Both Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP and Farooq Abdullah of the NC are members of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a group of Jammu and Kashmir-based parties.

"I hope they (Taliban) will deliver good governance and follow Islamic principles in that country (Afghanistan) and respect human rights. They should try to develop friendly relations with every country," the National Conference chief had said while responding to the question on Afghanistan.

The Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15 recently announced that interim prime minister Mullah Hasan Akhund will head the new government in the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

