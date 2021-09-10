Taliban PM, 2 Dy PMs, Foreign Minister on UN sanctions list: UN envoy

New Delhi, Sep 10 Many members of the new Taliban cabinet are on the United Nations sanctions list, including the Prime Minister, two Deputy Prime Ministers and the Foreign Minister, according to the UN Special Representative for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons.

"What is of immediate and practical importance to those around this table is that of the 33 names presented, many are on the United Nations sanctions list, including the Prime Minister, two Deputy Prime Ministers and the Foreign Minister. All of you will need to decide which steps to take regarding the sanctions list, and the impact on future engagements," Lyons said in a briefing to the UN Security Council.

"Those who hoped for, and urged for, inclusivity will be disappointed. There are no women in the names listed. There are no non-Taliban members, no figures from the past government, nor leaders of minority groups. Instead, it contains many of the same figures who were part of the Taliban leadership from 1996 to 2001," she said.

"Al Qaeda members remain in Afghanistan, visibly welcomed and sheltered by the de facto Taliban authorities. Islamic State Khorasan Province remains active and could gain strength. Concerns on these essential matters of international terrorism will not be allayed simply by Taliban promises," Lyons added.

The UN envoy said that they are also concerned that despite the many statements granting general amnesties to ANDSF

