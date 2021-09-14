Tanzanian Prez appoints 1st woman Defence Minister
By IANS | Published: September 14, 2021 10:48 AM2021-09-14T10:48:03+5:302021-09-14T11:00:20+5:30
Dar es Salaam, Sep 14 Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Stergomena Lawrence Tax as the east ...
Dar es Salaam, Sep 14 Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Stergomena Lawrence Tax as the east African nation's first-ever female Defence Minister.
Tax replaces Elias Kwandikwa, who died last, Xinhua news agency quoted the Directorate of Presidential Communications at State House as saying in a statement on Monday.
Tax also served as the first and only executive secretary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), an inter-governmental organisation established in 1992 to promote political, socio-economic and security cooperation and integration among its 16 members.
Her tenure ended on August 31.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app