TDP leader sent to jail for using abusive words against Andhra CM

Vijayawada, Oct 21 A city court on Thursday sent Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesman K. Pattabhi Ram to judicial custody for 14 days for allegedly using abusive words against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Ram arrested on Wednesday night, was produced in Third Additional Metropolitan Court, which remanded him to judicial custody for two weeks.

The opposition party leader was subsequently shifted to Machilipatnam Jail.

After the arrest from his house amid high drama, Ram was taken to Thotlavalluru Police Station.

The TDP leader's lawyer moved the bail petition but the government's counsel opposed the same citing several cases booked against him in the past. After hearing the arguments of both sides, the magistrate rejected the bail plea and sent him to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Ram said he was not beaten up by police during the custody. He, however, denied that he used any abusive word against the chief minister or any other leader and said he was only highlighting the government's failures.

Ram was arrested from his house by the police on Wednesday night, a day after his remarks triggered a huge backlash from alleged supporters of ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) who attacked the TDP's central office at Mangalagiri in Amaravati and party offices in other parts of the state.

Pattabhi Ram's house was also attacked by unidentified people on Tuesday.

Ram's wife Chandra said he was arrested by policemen after breaking open the door. She said if anything happened to him, the government will be responsible.

According to police, the TDP leader was arrested in connection with a case booked against him at Governorpet Police Station. He was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 (2) (Statements conducing to public mischief), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) read with 120B (criminal conspiracy).

