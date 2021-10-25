Tej Pratap 'forces' Lalu Prasad to come to his official residence

Patna, Oct 25 After the arrival of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav was involved in political drama in Patna on Sunday night.

He sat on 'dharna' for one and a half hours at his official residence and forced Lalu Prasad to come to his residence at least for two minutes and bless him.

Lalu Prasad along with his wife Rabri Devi finally went to Tej Pratap Yadav's residence to fulfill his demand.

Tej Pratap washed Lalu Prasad's feet after the latter arrived at his residence, and took his father's blessings.

The entire drama was started at the gate of 10 circular road residence of Rabri Devi.

The convoy of Lalu Prasad entered the 10 circular road residence.

When Tej Pratap Yadav was trying to enter the residence, he was not allowed. He immediately went toward media persons and alleged that leaders like Jagadanand Singh, Sunil Singh, Sanjay Yadav not allowed him to enter the residence, adding they have RSS ideology and were responsible for holding Lalu Prasad captive in the past.

He straight away went to his official residence and sat on Dharna until Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi arrived.

Lalu Prasad stayed there for around 10 minutes and returned to the residence of Rabri Devi.

"I have won half of the battle after the arrival of Lalu Prasad at his residence. It is a strong slap to those who had held Lalu Prasad captive in Delhi. I will stay away from RJD until leaders like Jagadanand Singh would not exit from the party," Tej Pratap said.

