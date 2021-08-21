Tejashwi left people of Bihar to struggle with floods, says Tej Pratap

Patna, Aug 21 Stepping up the attack on his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav has alleged that the former has left the people of Bihar at a time when floods have ravaged several parts of the state and gone to Delhi.

Such allegations were earlier levelled by the ruling party, but now the sibling rivalry between the two warring brothers has given a new agenda to the leaders of Bihar's NDA.

Tejashwi Yadav went to Delhi to discuss party matters with national president Lalu Prasad and the ongoing turmoil in the RJD, which started after a series of statements by Tej Pratap Yadav against the party's state president Jagadanand Singh.

"Tejashwi Yadav left the people of Bihar to struggle in the flood and went to Delhi. He was brainwashed by his advisor Sanjay Yadav on whose advice Tejashwi is working. Sanjay Yadav who hails from Haryana is constructing a mall in Delhi. Every member and leader of RJD knows about him," Tej Pratap said.

Tej Pratap also likened several RJD leaders to the characters of the Mahabharata. He claimed that he himself is Krishna of the party. He has also given the name Arjun to Tejashwi Yadav.

Interestingly, Tej Pratap is calling Jagadanand Singh Shishupal, and Sanjay Yadav as Duryodhan.

"Just like Krishna was abused by Shishupal in the Mahabharata, similarly I am a victim of Jagadanand's abusive words. People also know how Duryodhan was killed. It was Krishna who gave tips to attack on the thighs of Duryodhan," Tej Pratap said.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav on Friday had said that Tej Pratap Yadav is his elder brother but he has to follow the discipline of the party. "Our parents taught us to respect elders," Tejashwi said.

Reacting to this, Tej Pratap said that the parents of Jagadanand Singh did not give such advice to him. Hence, he is humiliating poor leaders of RJD.

He added that many leaders say that party chief Lalu Prasad is watching every development in the party.

"If it is true, why is Lalu Prasad not differentiating who is right and who is wrong. If he is worried about the party, why is he not taking action against the wrongdoers. I will go to Delhi and meet him. It is time to take action by Lalu Prasad himself," Tej Pratap said.

Sources have said that Tejashwi Yadav is very miffed with his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav. Tejashwi said he was building the image of the party and Tej Pratap is dragging it into the mud. Tejashwi is demanding strict action against Tej Pratap Yadav.

