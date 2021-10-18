'Tejashwi missed CM's chair due to Cong's sub-par showing'

Patna, Oct 18 Rashtriya Janata Dal Vice President Shivanand Tiwari on Monday sharply attacked the Congress ahead of the October 30 Bihar bypolls, blaming it for not pulling its weight in the Assembly elections last year.

He said that if his party had conceded Congress only 50 seats instead of 70 in 2020 Assembly elections, Tejashwi Yadav would have become the Chief Minister on Bihar.

"The RJD made one mistake by considering 70 seats for the Congress. If this had not happened and RJD would have considered just 50 seats, we would have won that election. Due to the Congress, Tejashwi Yadav did not become the Chief Minister of the state.

"Now, the result of the by-elections will decide the fate of the Congress in Bihar. If Congress manages to win seats, they will have a chance to bargain for seats with the RJD in future elections. If it fails to do so, the RJD will not consider it," Tiwari said.

"At present, Congress and ruling JD-U are not in the picture to fight with the RJD. The wind is in favour of RJD. We are sweeping these two seats of Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur with a big margin," he added.

Tiwari also slammed the BJP and Nitish Kumar, saying that due to their incompetence, Bihar has turned out to be the largest exporter of labourers in the country.

"They have ruled Bihar for the last 16 years but completely failed to create jobs in Bihar. Due to unavailability of jobs in Bihar, a large number of people are migrating towards other states to earn for their livelihood. The gruesome murder of Bihari labourers in Kashmir valley is highly condemnable. It is a failure of the BJP and Nitish Kumar," he said.

