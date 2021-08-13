Tejashwi refuses to comment on Tej Pratap Yadav's statement

Patna, Aug 13 Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly, is known for his sharp attacks on the ruling coalition especially Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. However, he became uncomfortable when asked about his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav's controversial statement about party state president Jagadanand Singh.

Tejashwi came to the Rashtriya Janata Dal head office in Patna on Friday to address a press meet on caste based census. When reporters asked his reaction to Tej Pratap's 'Hitler' remark on Jagadanand Singh, he refused to answer and said that the press meet was called on the caste based census issue. He immediately left the venue followed by other leaders.

Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday compared Jagadanand Singh to Hitler. He said that a post (Chair) is not permanent for any leader in the RJD.

According to a top official, Tej Pratap deliberately gave a statement against Jagadanand Singh and he probably had the support of party chief Lalu Prasad.

"Tej Pratap Yadav during the 25th foundation day (of the party) humiliated Jagadanand Singh from the dais and Lalu Prasad who was virtually present on that occasion, did not criticize him," a highly placed source who is close to Jagadanand Singh said.

"Challenging Tej Pratap Yadav is an extremely difficult task for any leader in the RJD. No one wants to put their hands in a beehive," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor