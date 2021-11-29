Tejashwi slams Nitish govt for failure on liquor ban

Patna, Nov 29 The Opposition in the Bihar Assembly on Monday criticised the Nitish Kumar government for "failing" to control liquor mafia in the state.

On the opening day of the session, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and Left parties protested in their own ways.

Terming the liquor ban a mere "eye wash," RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said: "Nitish Kumar's police are just arresting liquor consumers while the liquor mafias who are the real culprits are roaming scot-free. Only poor villagers are either dying or getting arrested," he said.

The state police are penalising common people. While male police officials are raiding wedding venues and barging into brides' rooms on the pretext of raids, Nitish Kumar is defending their acts shamelessly. It is extremely unfortunate. Nitish Kumar should publicly apologise for it," Yadav said.

The state government is celebrating 16 "Bemisal" (matchless) years but I firmly believe that it is 16 "Badhal" (miserable) years of Bihar during the tenure of Nitish Kumar. Every single leader is involved in some or the other kind of corruption. Unemployment has reached a new heigh, large number of youths are migrating from the state, flood situation is alarming, education, health and road infrastructure at the lower level, still Nitish Kumar and his alliance partners are celebrating 16 "Bemisal" years which is extremely unfortunate," Tejashwi said.

"As Nitish Kumar claimed that he would not study the latest NITI Aayog report, we are sending the same to him to read it carefully and reply on the floor of the Assembly," he said.

The NITI Aayog, in its latest report, has ranked Bihar lowest in majority of the parameters like education, health, road infrastructure, employment etc.

Meanwhile, Ashok Chaudhary, the cabinet minister of Nitish Kumar government said that Tejashwi Yadav is not a highly educated person. He does not know how NITI Aayog prepares reports.

The winter session of Legislative Assembly and Parishad got underway on Monday and will conclude on December 3.

