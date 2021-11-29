Tejashwi, Tej Pratap seen together after long gap

Patna, Nov 29 After a long gap, the two sons of Lalu Prasad Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, were seen together in Bihar Vidhan Sabha on Monday.

At the start of the winter session on Monday, leaders of every party arrived at the Vidhan Sabha including leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav and his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav. Both of them posed before the media and while interacting with media persons put forward the party's point of view.

Tejashwi Yadav, who has been given the charge to lead the Mahagathbandhan in Vidhan Sabha, addressed the media while Tej Pratap Yadav was standing along side him.

The relationship between the two had turned sour after the monsoon session, which also reflected during the run-up to the by-elections for two seats of Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan held on October 29.

Tej Pratap Yadav had levelled serious allegations on leaders of a rank of RJD state president Jagadanand Singh, Shivanand Tiwari and others for the loss in bypolls. He had also blamed Sanjay Yadav, a key strategist of Tejashwi Yadav for creating differences between him and Tejashwi Yadav.

The way Tejashwi and Tej Pratap stood together indicates that they are united again and will challenge the ruling Nitish Kumar government together.

Tej Pratap also re-tweeted a tweet of Tejashwi Yadav after the latter attacked Nitish Kumar government for lowest ranking in Niti Aayog's latest report.

