Telangana CM, Governor performs Vahan, Ayudha puja

Hyderabad, Oct 15 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, along with his family members, performed puja on the occasion of Vijaya Dasami on Friday.

They took part in the puja at Nalla Pochamma temple in Pragati Bhavan premises. KCR, as Rao is popularly known, performed Vahan puja and Ayudha puja in the traditional manner.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), on the occasion of Dussehra, special puja was performed to the Jammi Tree. Priests blessed the CM, his family members and employees.

Chief Minister's wife Shobha, his son and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao, daughter-in-law Shailima, grandson Himanshu, granddaughter Alekhya, Telangana Rashtra Samithi General Secretary Ravula Sravan Kumar Reddy, CM's Secretary Rajasekhar Reddy, family members, staff and others participated in the puja.

Earlier on Thursday, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has performed the Ayudha and Vahana puja at the Raj Bhavan.

In adherence to the traditional celebrations of the Dussehra festival, the Governor performed the Ayudha puja to the weapons of the security personnel and Vahana puja to all the vehicles of the Raj Bhavan.

Her husband and noted nephrologist, Dr P. Soundararajan, and other members of the family joined her in performing the special pujas organised near the temple inside the Raj Bhavan complex.

Later, she also visited the Raj Bhavan library located in the Sudharma block and performed the Pusthaka Puja. She went round the library and took a look at the rich collection of books available there.

Soundararajan, an avid reader of the books, said that the old books are like our rich ancestral treasure and whenever we find time, we must explore the treasure of knowledge available in the form of books.

The Governor personally conveyed wishes to all the officers and the staff members.

Advisors to the Governor A.P.V.N. Sharma and A.K. Mohanty, Secretary to the Governor K. Surendra Mohan and other senior officials and staff members took part in the puja.

The Governor also planted a Jammi plant, considered as holy tree, near the Raj Bhavan Temple.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor