Telangana CM greets people on Bathukamma festival

Hyderabad, Oct 6 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday greeted the people on the occasion of the beginning of Bathukamma festival, the symbol of Telangana culture and the State government's official festival.

He said the Telangana women folk and girls will decorate Bathukamma with a variety of flowers and worship nature amidst happiness and fervour. He noted that Bathukamma festival, which was neglected during the united Andhra Pradesh rule, is celebrated as an official festival under the self-governance.

He described Bathukamma festival as an integral part of the Telangana people's life which has spread all across different continents.

KCR said Bathukamma brought fame and name to Telangana all over the world. The state government has made arrangements to celebrate Bathukamma at every nook and corner of the state.

He cautioned people to take preventive measures at the time of immersion of Bathukamma as all the tanks and water bodies are filled with water. The CM prayed to the Goddess to bless Telangana people to live with happiness, prosperity, and longevity.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundrarajan has also conveyed greetings to the people of Telangana, especially the women on the auspicious occasion of Bathukamma festival.

She noted that the festival symbolises the cultural spirit of Telangana. Bathukamma is characterised by the gathering of flowers and making unique floral arrangements.

Ever since the formation of Telangana state in 2014, Bathukamma is being celebrated as the state festival.

