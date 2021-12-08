Telangana Governor visits paddy procurement centres

Hyderabad, Dec 8 Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday visited a couple of paddy procurement centres in Nalgonda district.

She visited the paddy procurement centres at Duppalapally and Arjalabavi villages and interacted with the farmers and officials on procurement procedure, progress, and facilities.

The Governor also enquired about the facilities provided for the farmers and the procedure being followed for the procurement. She also asked them about the progress in the procurement and other aspects.

She asked the farmers about the yield they were getting and the availability of the bags for packing.

The officials explained to her about the progress in the procurement process and the facilities provided for the farmers at the IKP procurement centres.

The farmers were surprised by the sudden visit of the Governor and the women took a group photograph with her.

The Governor's visit to procurement centres come at a time when the opposition BJP and Congress have been targeting the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government over sluggish pace of procurement during the ongoing Kharif season and the TRS is slamming the BJP government at the Centre for escaping from its responsibility to lift the paddy from the state.

The TRS has decided to boycott remainder of the winter session of Parliament stating that justice is not being done to farmers of the state by the Centre, particularly in the matter of paddy procurement.

Last month, a delegation of TRS leaders led by state Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy had called on the Governor and urged her to impress upon the Union government to direct the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to procure paddy from Telangana.

Last week, Congress leaders had requested the Governor to visit marketyards to better understand the suffering of farmers and put pressure on the state and Central governments to help them.

