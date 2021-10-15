Thailand further eases Covid curbs

Bangkok, Oct 15 Thailand has announced a further easing of Covid-19 restrictions nationwide starting from Saturday onwards, as the country's immunisation rates have witnessed a gradual spike.

According to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the night-time curfew will be reduced to four hours from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., reports Xinhua news agency

Moreover, the number of "dark red" provinces which are under maximum control will be cut down from 29 to 23 provinces.

Meanwhile, the number of "red zone" or areas with maximum control will also reduce from 37 to 30, indicating the country's overall improving and stabilising control over the pandemic situation, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said.

The CCSA also announced more relaxation on eateries, flea markets, all kinds of sports facilities, shopping centres and movie theatres by permitting their operating hours to be extended to 10 p.m.

Trade fairs, convention and exhibition centres and hotels are permitted to organise meetings up to 500 people per event, according to the CCSA.

Thailand has eased restrictive measures since October 1, including reopening of certain businesses, and fewer curfew hours as part of a plan to gradually phase out Covid-19 curbs and reboot the economy.

To date, Thailand has administered over 62.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with around 34 per cent of its nearly 70 million population having been fully vaccinated.

Thailand recorded 11,276 new Covid-19 cases and 112 more deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total figures to 1,751,704 infections and 18,029 fatalities.

