Thailand takes over APEC chairmanship from NZ

Bangkok, Nov 13 Thailand has taken over the rotating chairmanship of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) from New Zealand, declaring the theme for 2022 as "Open. Connect. Balance".

During the handover of the APEC chairmanship, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that the 2021 theme of APEC, "Join, Work, Grow. Together" was inspired by the Maori, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Traditionally, building a waka (canoe) involved entire Maori communities working in harmony toward a common goal. These waka enabled Maori to traverse vast expanses of ocean. Likewise, building APEC prosperity requires collaborative effort from all the APEC economies to reach a common goal," she said.

"New Zealand is confident that Thailand would paddle the APEC canoe forward with enthusiasm, creativity and ingenuity."

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said that his country was honored to host the APEC meetings in 2022, and would continue to work and collaborate with the APEC economies for common development.

He explained the theme for 2022 APEC "Open. Connect. Balance", hoping for APEC to be "opened" to all opportunities, "connected" in every dimension, and "balanced" in all aspects.

He called for the APEC economies to synergise strength and determination in reaching the goal to create the opened, dynamic, resilient and peaceful APEC community.

