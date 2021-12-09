There's planned attempt to destroy secularism in Kerala: CPIM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Launching a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kerala Communist Party of India (Marxist) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Wednesday alleged that a planned attempt is being made to destroy the secular fabric of the state.

Addressing a public meeting, Balakrishnan explained the agenda of the party in the coming CPIM state conference to be held next year.

Balakrishnan said, "There is a planned attempt to destroy secularism of the state. The LDF government has fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises given to the people during the last five years. The next big challenge is to lift the poorest of the poor out of poverty. That is what the LDF government gives the highest priority to.

"Next year's state conference will discuss and decide what the future of Kerala should look like. This government intends to rebuild Kerala," added the CPIM leader.

Last week, Balakrishnan has stated that the attack against Muslims and Christians are increasing in the country.

"In the last nine months, more than 300 churches were attacked. Farmers were attacked in Assam. Muslims are attacked in Uttar Pradesh," said the CPIM leader.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor