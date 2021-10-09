Those 'political tourism' in UP over Lakhimpur Kheri incident is unfortunate, says Anurag Thakur

In a veiled attack at Opposition leaders, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said that those doing "political tourism" in Uttar Pradesh over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident is unfortunate.

While speaking to the media, Thakur said, "I think some people do not believe in the judicial process. Those who are doing political tourism in Uttar Pradesh over the Lakhimpur incident is unfortunate."

"Several crime incidents took place in Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh where Congress is in power but Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leader Rahul Gandhi never visited there," he said.

Thakur participated in the Clean India campaign with young volunteers in sector 32, Chandigarh. In the event, he said, "With Nehru Yuva Kendra, National service scheme and other volunteers across the country, we have collected around 24 lakh kg plastic and waste from October 1 to 8."

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him. However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

Two accused identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday pasted another notice outside the residence of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri asking his son Ashish Mishra to appear before it on October 9.

( With inputs from ANI )

