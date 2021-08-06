Threat to judges: Chief Justice says CBI, IB not helping judicial officers

New Delhi, Aug 6 Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Friday said that a new trend has developed in the country to malign the judges, if people do not get orders of their choice, and when judges complain to the CBI and the IB, they also do not help.

"New trend developed in the country. If an adverse order is passed, then judiciary is maligned... No freedom given to judges. If judges complain to the IB and the CBI, they are not helping the judiciary at all. This is a serious matter. I am saying it with a sense of responsibility," he said.

The bench, which also comprised Justice Surya Kant, said that in some cases where gangsters and high-profile accused are involved, they attempt to intimate judges physically and mentally, and some people, who do not get orders of their choice, circulate messages on WhatsApp and other social media platforms with an intent to malign judges.

The Chief Justice added that it is sad that the Central Bureau of Investigation has done nothing. "No change in CBI attitude. We are sorry to observe that."

The top court made these strong observations while hearing a suo motu case in connection with the mowing down of Dhanbad Additional District Judge Uttam Anand by an auto-rickshaw and sought a status report on the investigation from the Jharkhand government through the Chief Secretary and the DGP within a week.

The Chief Justice noted that the Jharkhand government has done nothing in connection with the security of judicial officers, against the backdrop of the presence of coal mafia in the state and pointed out that Anand was killed nearby his colony.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal said that in criminal cases, the judges are vulnerable and there should be a body to assess such situations. "I have collected news reports on attack on judges inside and outside the court and some measures need to be taken to stop these incidents," he added.

As the Jharkhand government said it had handed over the case to the CBI for further investigation and it will provide full cooperation to the investigating agency, the CJI said: "So, you washed up your hands."

To counsel's submission that they will build boundary walls and fences, he said: "Boundary wall and fencing. Do you think it will stop criminals from killing."

The top court issued a notice to the CBI and posted it for further hearing on Monday. It noted there are several incidents of judges being threatened and asked state governments to file status reports on measures taken for the security of judicial officers.

